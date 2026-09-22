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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Almost a year ago, Larimer County voters approved a sales tax increase. Now, some of the proceeds will help families who’ve been stuck on long waitlists for state child care subsidies. Meet one such family in today’s lead story.
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Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
After more than two years waiting for childcare aid, one Colorado family gets help
Around Chalkbeat
Here’s what happens when colleges make the SAT optional
This state is taking action against K-12 grade inflation
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS
How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school
By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University
What We’re Reading
Garfield 16 Schools get a boost for literacy efforts, Aspen Public Radio
Boulder Valley engaged community early, but parents say school closure decisions blindsided them, Daily Camera (Paywall)
In fighting for every Black child, Did I betray my own? New York Times