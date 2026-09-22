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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Almost a year ago, Larimer County voters approved a sales tax increase. Now, some of the proceeds will help families who’ve been stuck on long waitlists for state child care subsidies. Meet one such family in today’s lead story.

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Local News

After more than two years waiting for childcare aid, one Colorado family gets help

After more than two years waiting for childcare aid, one Colorado family gets help

A voter-approved sales tax will fund a new Larimer County program providing childcare aid to hundreds of families beginning in 2027.

Around Chalkbeat

Here’s what happens when colleges make the SAT optional

Here’s what happens when colleges make the SAT optional

Test scores predict academic success to some extent, but making them optional in admissions can help some disadvantaged students.
This state is taking action against K-12 grade inflation

This state is taking action against K-12 grade inflation

Worried that grade floors and no-zeros policies were hurting students and undermining the value of a high school diploma, South Carolina lawmakers took action.
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS

Before the Pacing Guide, Build the Circle

How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school

By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University

What We’re Reading

Garfield 16 Schools get a boost for literacy efforts, Aspen Public Radio

Boulder Valley engaged community early, but parents say school closure decisions blindsided them, Daily Camera (Paywall)

In fighting for every Black child, Did I betray my own? New York Times

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