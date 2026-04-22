Hello! This is Lizzie from Chalkbeat New York.

The New York City Department of Education released the 2026-27 school year calendar on Tuesday. Families can expect a longer-than-usual summer this year, with school starting up again on Thursday, Sept. 10. The school year ends on Monday, June 28, totaling 177 in-school days compared to this year’s 175 (counting February’s historic snow day).