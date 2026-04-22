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Hello! This is Lizzie from Chalkbeat New York.
The New York City Department of Education released the 2026-27 school year calendar on Tuesday. Families can expect a longer-than-usual summer this year, with school starting up again on Thursday, Sept. 10. The school year ends on Monday, June 28, totaling 177 in-school days compared to this year’s 175 (counting February’s historic snow day).
For more key takeaways from the Education Department’s 2026-27 school schedule, check out the full story here.
Local News
NYC’s 2026-27 school calendar is out: late September start, a Monday finish in June
NYC schools will start on Monday, Sept. 10 and end on Friday, June 28 for the 2026-27 school year. See the full list of holidays, breaks, and why parents are frustrated with the new schedule.
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What We’re Reading
NYC Council debates limiting social media time for young people amid mental health concerns, NY Daily News (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Diana Cervantes for Chalkbeat