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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Today’s top story is about a hyperlocal effort by parents at three public schools in Denver to get in on a new federal tax credit scholarship program that could raise billions of dollars nationwide. But the effort is also an example one of critics’ biggest fears: If wealthier parents concentrate only on their kids’ schools, many students from low-income families won’t benefit.
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Local News
In Denver, a 3-school effort to take advantage of the federal tax credit scholarship program
Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
Colorado Matters: When school choice becomes about more than just education, Colorado Public Radio
Colorado mountain communities helped boost tax-related ballot measures over the finish line, Glenwood Springs Post-Independent
Debate around technology, or ‘edtech,’ in the classroom heats up in Colorado, Colorado Public Radio
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