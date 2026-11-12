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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Today’s top story is about a hyperlocal effort by parents at three public schools in Denver to get in on a new federal tax credit scholarship program that could raise billions of dollars nationwide. But the effort is also an example one of critics’ biggest fears: If wealthier parents concentrate only on their kids’ schools, many students from low-income families won’t benefit.

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Local News

In Denver, a 3-school effort to take advantage of the federal tax credit scholarship program

In Denver, a 3-school effort to take advantage of the federal tax credit scholarship program

Backers hope it could serve as a test case, even amid concerns that hyperlocal efforts like these mean wealthier students will benefit the most.

Around Chalkbeat

Newark parents push for independent interpreters after superintendent summarizes Spanish testimony

Newark parents push for independent interpreters after superintendent summarizes Spanish testimony

Superintendent Roger León has translated some parents’ public testimony at board meetings. Those parents want professionals to do the job.
NYC’s $26 million Teenspace mental health contract in limbo as officials stay quiet

NYC’s $26 million Teenspace mental health contract in limbo as officials stay quiet

New York City officials refuse to say if they will renew Teenspace, a $26 million free teletherapy service for young people. It has served 52,000 youth while drawing data privacy concerns.
Philadelphia teachers union pitches plan to repair school buildings not close them

Philadelphia teachers union pitches plan to repair school buildings not close them

The district’s school closures are meant to address declining enrollment and expensive building repairs. But the union wants all schools to stay open.

What We’re Reading

Colorado Matters: When school choice becomes about more than just education, Colorado Public Radio

Colorado mountain communities helped boost tax-related ballot measures over the finish line, Glenwood Springs Post-Independent

Debate around technology, or ‘edtech,’ in the classroom heats up in Colorado, Colorado Public Radio

Douglas County School District inches closer to collective bargaining with teachers, CBS Colorado

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