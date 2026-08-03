It’s a key moment in Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s effort to expand city-funded childcare. Offers go out this week for the first year of 2-K, a free program for two-year-olds, regardless of their parents’ income. That timing makes it all the more notable that one of the top officials overseeing that effort, Education Department deputy chancellor of early childhood education Simone Hawkins, is headed for the doors. Today’s top story has more on that departure and what it means.