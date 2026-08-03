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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
It’s a key moment in Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s effort to expand city-funded childcare. Offers go out this week for the first year of 2-K, a free program for two-year-olds, regardless of their parents’ income. That timing makes it all the more notable that one of the top officials overseeing that effort, Education Department deputy chancellor of early childhood education Simone Hawkins, is headed for the doors. Today’s top story has more on that departure and what it means.
We also have a story from our friends at The City Reporter offering a vivid look inside a New York City immigration courtroom where children are routinely appearing without lawyers. It’s a reality that’s likely to become more common after federal officials declined to renew a major contract to provide legal services to immigrant youth.
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Local News
NYC official overseeing Mamdani’s childcare expansion for 2-year-olds is stepping down
Deputy Chancellor Simone Hawkins will leave the Education Department in September as New York City prepares to launch Mayor Zohran Mamdani's free childcare program for 2-year-olds.
Inside the NYC courtroom where detained children face deportation without attorneys
Around 20,000 unaccompanied minors nationwide are set to lose legal services when the federal government ends a contract Friday. One NYC immigration court shows us what that will look like.
Around Chalkbeat
Trump’s moves to break up Education Department generate new bipartisan resistance in Senate
The bill blocking moves like putting HHS in charge of special education oversight shows President Trump doesn’t have the votes to abolish the Education Department.
Chicago’s school board rescinded many layoffs with uncertain money. What’s next?
District leaders are warning that school may not start on time. But the situation is more complicated than that.
Need free school supplies? Here’s how Detroit parents can get back-to-school gear for their kids.
The school shopping season can be a lot easier for parents who attend one of Detroit’s many free school supply giveaway events taking place this August.
What We’re Reading
An AI moratorium will hurt our kids, New York Daily News (Opinion)
A mayor exposed New York City Jews to chaos. It wasn’t Mamdani. Forward (Opinion)
Disgraceful Exit, Susan B. Edelman - Substack