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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.

Schools chancellor Kamar Samuels has mentioned with increasing frequency in recent weeks the urgency he feels to better serve the roughly 30,000 New York City students in the most underenrolled schools — those with under 200 students. So far, concrete plans have been scarce. But now, more than a month into the school year, plans to close and merge schools might begin to pick up steam. Today’s top story has details on the first such proposal this school year — a plan to close the Urban Assembly School for Global Commerce, a Harlem high school with 112 students.

Do you attend, work at, or have a connection to a very small school? How do you think the city should confront its enrollment challenges? Let us know at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

A proposal to close a Harlem high school could signal wider wave of enrollment-related closures

A proposal to close a Harlem high school could signal wider wave of enrollment-related closures

The Urban Assembly School for Global Commerce has just 112 students. City officials said the proposal to close the school is not yet finalized.

Around Chalkbeat

Supreme Court to decide if religious schools can take public money and still discriminate

Supreme Court to decide if religious schools can take public money and still discriminate

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a Colorado case on whether states can require religious preschools receiving public funds to follow LGBTQ non-discrimination rules.
Pennsylvania’s Act 1 guarantees help for formerly incarcerated students. Some say it’s falling short.

Pennsylvania’s Act 1 guarantees help for formerly incarcerated students. Some say it’s falling short.

Act 1 guaranteed high school credits for kids coming out of the juvenile justice system so they could continue their education. But a lack of oversight has left students frustrated.
New Jersey school segregation case back in court as judges weigh potential constitutional violation

New Jersey school segregation case back in court as judges weigh potential constitutional violation

Civil rights groups filed suit in 2018 over what they say is unconstitutional school segregation. Attorneys for the state say their reliance on enrollment data falls short.

What We’re Reading

Does the D.S.A. Have a Vision for Public Schools in New York?, The New Yorker

NYC school bus shortage still leaving students and families stranded, Amsterdam News

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