Schools chancellor Kamar Samuels has mentioned with increasing frequency in recent weeks the urgency he feels to better serve the roughly 30,000 New York City students in the most underenrolled schools — those with under 200 students. So far, concrete plans have been scarce. But now, more than a month into the school year, plans to close and merge schools might begin to pick up steam. Today’s top story has details on the first such proposal this school year — a plan to close the Urban Assembly School for Global Commerce, a Harlem high school with 112 students.