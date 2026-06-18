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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels is asking some communities across the city for help solving some of the thorniest challenges in their schools. Samuels introduced plans Wednesday to convene working groups in five districts across the city to come up with ideas for how to tackle chronic under-enrollment, racial segregation and the state’s class size law, among other issues. The working groups will expand citywide over the next three years. Our top story has more.
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Local News
Samuels turns to local communities for advice on making NYC schools safe, rigorous, and integrated
Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels is starting community-led working groups in five districts. They may tackle challenges ranging from segregation to enrollment declines.
Around Chalkbeat
Research on AI tutoring ran into a problem: Most students wouldn’t use it
Stanford researchers wanted to know if human guides could improve student engagement with AI tutors. “We never really got close enough to the dosage needed to find out.”
Linda McMahon says she heard parents. Parents say special education changes show she didn’t listen.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon tried to reassure parents that a special education overhaul will help students with disabilities. Parents say she didn’t listen to their message.
Some immigrant children are more fearful than ever to go to school. U.S. Rep. Chuy Garcia wants to help them.
Immigrant and undocumented students have become more fearful to go to school after heightened ICE enforcement and critical federal program rollbacks, Garcia said.
What We’re Reading
City Budget Needs $20M For School Streets: Advocates, StreetsBlog
The Contracting Scandal Facing New York City Schools, City Journal (Opinion)