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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Our top story today, from Hannah Dellinger, takes a close look at Michigan funding for English learners. The state doesn’t provide additional funding to school districts for students who are nearly proficient in learning the language, despite laws that require districts provide services to them. Why does it matter? Because even though a student is close to proficient in English they may still need additional support. You can read more here.
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Local News
Michigan increased funding for English learners by $12.5 million. Advocates say a big gap persists.
Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
Tlaib: Michigan schools can't keep up with a heat crisis that corporate polluters created — and students are paying the price, Detroit Metro Times