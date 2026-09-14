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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

Our top story today, from Hannah Dellinger, takes a close look at Michigan funding for English learners. The state doesn’t provide additional funding to school districts for students who are nearly proficient in learning the language, despite laws that require districts provide services to them. Why does it matter? Because even though a student is close to proficient in English they may still need additional support. You can read more here.

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Local News

Michigan increased funding for English learners by $12.5 million. Advocates say a big gap persists.

Michigan increased funding for English learners by $12.5 million. Advocates say a big gap persists.

Researchers say Michigan is the only state among those that give extra funds for English learners that doesn’t provide dollars for every student that falls into the category.

Around Chalkbeat

Two Denver school board members accused of policy violations call for an independent investigation

Two Denver school board members accused of policy violations call for an independent investigation

The allegations include that Vice President Monica Hunter used antisemitic language and board member DJ Torres missed multiple meetings.
Tennessee kids could see major Meta settlement windfall. How will it be spent?

Tennessee kids could see major Meta settlement windfall. How will it be spent?

Tennessee state lawmakers next year will have access to an unprecedented pot of money earmarked for child mental health support. How will that money be spent?
Court order: Lindsey Cornett is back on the ballot for IPS school board

Court order: Lindsey Cornett is back on the ballot for IPS school board

Lindsey Cornett challenged her ballot removal in court and was added back just in time for ballots to be printed. She won’t have a party affiliation next to her name.

What We’re Reading

Push is on to boost career tech in Michigan schools. Not all agree that’s best, Bridge Michigan

Tlaib: Michigan schools can't keep up with a heat crisis that corporate polluters created — and students are paying the price, Detroit Metro Times

Here’s how teachers and parents can collaborate and help Michigan’s 1.4M students succeed, The Conversation

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