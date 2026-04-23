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Good morning! Reema Amin here with our top story today from my colleague Mila, who got a copy of CPS CEO Macquline King’s contract with the district.
First, to orient yourself, go back to the long battle between City Hall, the Board of Education and former CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, who the board ultimately fired without cause.
Now consider King’s contract: The soon-to-be permanent leader of CPS will earn more than Martinez, but her contract notably reduces the amount of notice the Board of Education must give her if they choose to fire her one day. On the flip side, King must give more notice than Martinez if she wants to resign.
And, unlike Martinez’s contract, King’s contract says the CEO must maintain a relationship with the mayor.
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Local News
New Chicago schools chief’s contract makes it easier for district and CEO to part ways
The new three-year contract for CPS CEO Macquline King replaces a provision that provided 180-day notice to her predecessor, Pedro Martinez, after he was fired without cause. It also nods to the importance of the district’s relationship with the mayor.
More than $550,000 has poured into historic Chicago school board races
A Chalkbeat Chicago analysis found incumbents and school board candidates have already brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars for their campaigns even as the candidate slate remains incomplete.
Chicago will keep school in session May 1 but let students and staff participate in protest
The Chicago Teachers Union had pushed to cancel classes on May 1 so students and staff could participate in a national “no school, no work, no shopping” protest. The district balked at that demand but it agreed Thursday to allow students and employees to participate in an afternoon rally and to provide transportation to it.
Around Chalkbeat
Newark’s teen voters were eager to cast a ballot. But they had to fight to actually participate.
As the city’s 16- and 17-year-olds tried to cast their ballots on Tuesday, they were met with confusion at polling sites, questions about their voting eligibility, and jammed machines.
Sports, AP, and the arts: Here are the looming budget cuts Philadelphia school leaders aren’t discussing
Philadelphia district leaders say 340 school-based jobs are on the line. But educators and principals at some schools say the totality of cuts for next year go much deeper.
Newark school board election 2026: Teens encounter voting challenges as mayoral-backed slate leads Tuesday
The Moving Newark Schools Forward slate appeared headed to victory Tuesday as Newark’s 16- and 17-year-olds voted in a city school board election for the second year.
What We’re Reading
Chicago Park District's summer camp registration begins, though some still frustrated by process, Chicago Sun-Times
At Carver Military Academy, students will help bring solar energy to campus, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Transportation providers, schools, state officials ease school bus driver shortage, Capitol News Illinois
Thumbnail image by Reema Amin/Chalkbeat.