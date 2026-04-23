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Good morning! Reema Amin here with our top story today from my colleague Mila, who got a copy of CPS CEO Macquline King’s contract with the district.

First, to orient yourself, go back to the long battle between City Hall, the Board of Education and former CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, who the board ultimately fired without cause.

Now consider King’s contract: The soon-to-be permanent leader of CPS will earn more than Martinez, but her contract notably reduces the amount of notice the Board of Education must give her if they choose to fire her one day. On the flip side, King must give more notice than Martinez if she wants to resign.

And, unlike Martinez’s contract, King’s contract says the CEO must maintain a relationship with the mayor.