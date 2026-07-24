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Hello! It’s Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.

I went down to the Philadelphia Navy Yard this week to check out the 32,000-square-foot site that now belongs to the state’s largest cyber charter school.

Commonwealth Charter Academy purchased the property for $6 million as part of its effort to expand “family service centers” statewide. The school’s enrollment has nearly doubled over the past five years, to 35,000 students, with around 5,000 in Philadelphia.

School officials say the building will help students access services, like tutoring. But some education advocates question how buying up buildings helps kids who learn online.