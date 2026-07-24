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Hello! It’s Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.
I went down to the Philadelphia Navy Yard this week to check out the 32,000-square-foot site that now belongs to the state’s largest cyber charter school.
Commonwealth Charter Academy purchased the property for $6 million as part of its effort to expand “family service centers” statewide. The school’s enrollment has nearly doubled over the past five years, to 35,000 students, with around 5,000 in Philadelphia.
School officials say the building will help students access services, like tutoring. But some education advocates question how buying up buildings helps kids who learn online.
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Local News
Pennsylvania’s largest cyber charter school expands real estate footprint in Philadelphia
Commonwealth Charter Academy wants the new building to help students complete state testing, attend tutoring, meet with counselors, and go on field trips.
Around Chalkbeat
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The U.S. Department of Education says racial gaps in data about student discipline, school admissions, and advanced classes can’t be the sole basis for civil rights violations.
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A governor-appointed board has approved dozens of charter schools over objections from state education officials. Proponents say that’s a good thing.
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Candidates running for Michigan governor include Jocelyn Benson, secretary of state; John James, U.S. representative; Perry Johnson, a businessman; and Chris Swanson, Genesee County sheriff.
What We’re Reading
Philly School Board votes to begin nonrenewal process for Philadelphia Montessori Charter School, KYW Newsradio
The Philly school board just voted to borrow $600 million to pay its bills, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)