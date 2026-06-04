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Good morning! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago.
Back in March, when two high schools from the ASPIRA charter network were on the brink of closure, hundreds of students began transferring out. That month, I met a quiet young man named Jonathan Escobar, a former ASPIRA senior who had reluctantly transferred to Schurz High School in Irving Park.
Escobar agreed to let me check in with him during his remaining two months at Schurz. At first, he didn’t share too many details. But as he opened up a little more, he described missing his old teachers, trying to get to graduation day — and, to both of our surprise, getting used to his new school.
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