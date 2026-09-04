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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
New York City’s recently announced student AI ban for elementary and middle school students is commanding much of the attention heading into the new school year. But it’s not the only change in the offing for the nation’s largest school system. Math curriculum mandates are expanding. Regents exams as graduation requirements are on the way out. Virtual OMNY cards are getting a trial run. Today’s top story has details on seven changes coming to NYC schools this year.
And a heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Monday for Labor Day. You’ll see us again in your inbox bright and early Tuesday.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
7 key changes shaping NYC schools for the 2026-27 academic year
From mandatory financial literacy and phased-out Regents to virtual OMNY cards, here are 7 changes coming to NYC public schools for the 2026-27 school year.
Around Chalkbeat
To change football culture, Philly’s high school coaches tackle emotions
A training program for coaches in Philadelphia seeks to help players deal with trauma off the field.
What to know from Philadelphia’s review of its English language arts curriculum
Experts recommend that the district tweak its phonics instruction for its youngest learners to improve literacy.
Borderless Magazine: He watched his mother advocate for special ed support in CPS. Now, he’s voting for change
As Chicagoans prepare to elect its school board, first-generation Chicago Public Schools’ alum Froylan Suarez is voting to advocate for more bilingual resources for immigrant families like his.
What We’re Reading
A week before classes start, NYC Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels highlights priority to desegregate districts, AMNY
These NY Teachers Are Ditching Screens. Lawmakers Want Others to Follow. New York Focus (Paywall, Opinion)