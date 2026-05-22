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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

In education lingo, they’re called “stopouts”: students who left college and haven’t returned. New data shows promising trends for Colorado, but there are still hundreds of thousands of people in the state who have some college credit but no degree. Reporter Jason Gonzales has more in today’s top story.