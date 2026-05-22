Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
In education lingo, they’re called “stopouts”: students who left college and haven’t returned. New data shows promising trends for Colorado, but there are still hundreds of thousands of people in the state who have some college credit but no degree. Reporter Jason Gonzales has more in today’s top story.
Thanks, as always, for reading. Need to reach us? Email [email protected]. And finally, a heads-up that Chalkbeat will be closed on Monday, May 25, for Memorial Day. See you in your inbox Tuesday.
Local News
Colorado colleges have made progress re-enrolling students who left without finishing
National data shows there are over 623,000 Colorado residents who never finished college. And about 38 million nationally stopped before earning a credential.
Around Chalkbeat
Tom Kane has tracked years of U.S. test scores. Here’s what he’s learned — and still can’t explain.
Harvard researcher Tom Kane’s latest test score database shows some math progress, stalled reading scores, and big unanswered questions about U.S. learning loss.
What We’re Reading
CU Boulder meeting surging demand for engineers by expanding degree to rural schools, Boulder Daily Camera
New grant program invests $140,000 to address Colorado’s childcare affordability crisis, Rocky Mountain PBS
Poudre School District committee settles on school closure criteria, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Eli Imadali for Chalkbeat