This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Hello! It’s Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.

The freshman class size at the Philadelphia High School for Girls has tripled in recent years. That’s a major success for Principal KaTiedra Argro. But it’s created a new problem: overcrowded classrooms.

The district didn’t initially budget enough staff for Girls High, which left the school in a bind. So it squeezed more than 50 students into several classes — far more than the class size limit of 33 students set by the teacher’s union contract.

As one freshman put it: “It’s overwhelming.” Read the full story here.

Is there overcrowding or low staffing levels at your Philly school too? Let me know by responding to this email, or reach us at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat Philadelphia

Local News

Skyrocketing freshman enrollment at Philly’s Girls High creates new problem: overcrowded classrooms

Skyrocketing freshman enrollment at Philly’s Girls High creates new problem: overcrowded classrooms

Principal KaTiedra Argro’s success stands out in a district where enrollment has declined. But officials initially didn’t budget enough staff for her school.

Around Chalkbeat

Denver is opening more specialized classrooms as the number of students with the autism grows

Denver is opening more specialized classrooms as the number of students with the autism grows

The number of students with autism who need special education services has increased nearly 75% in the past five years, a trend officials attribute in part to better screening.
High school journalism expands in NYC, backed by new city funding

High school journalism expands in NYC, backed by new city funding

NYC high school journalism is expanding, aided by $280,000 in City Council funding. Students say journalism skills can help them meet the state’s new graduation requirements.
At this Indianapolis middle school, student mediators help drive down suspensions

At this Indianapolis middle school, student mediators help drive down suspensions

Harshman Middle School’s peer mediation program with Peace Learning Center trains students to help resolve conflicts. Teachers say they have seen fewer fights and out-of-school suspensions.
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS

Before the Pacing Guide, Build the Circle

How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school

By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University

What We’re Reading

Philly's Overbrook High School turns 100. Meet some of its luminaries including Will Smith, Wilt Chamberlain and Colman Domingo, The Philadelphia Tribune (Paywall)

WePAC reopens two more West Philly school libraries, launches $16K Back-to-School campaign, West Philly Local

In Fighting for Every Black Child, Did I Betray My Own? The New York Times Magazine (Paywall)

Related: Choosing a School for My Daughter in a Segregated City (2016), The New York Times Magazine (Paywall)

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right