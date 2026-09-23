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Hello! It’s Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.
The freshman class size at the Philadelphia High School for Girls has tripled in recent years. That’s a major success for Principal KaTiedra Argro. But it’s created a new problem: overcrowded classrooms.
The district didn’t initially budget enough staff for Girls High, which left the school in a bind. So it squeezed more than 50 students into several classes — far more than the class size limit of 33 students set by the teacher’s union contract.
As one freshman put it: “It’s overwhelming.” Read the full story here.
Is there overcrowding or low staffing levels at your Philly school too? Let me know by responding to this email, or reach us at [email protected].
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Local News
Skyrocketing freshman enrollment at Philly’s Girls High creates new problem: overcrowded classrooms
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What We’re Reading
Philly's Overbrook High School turns 100. Meet some of its luminaries including Will Smith, Wilt Chamberlain and Colman Domingo, The Philadelphia Tribune (Paywall)
WePAC reopens two more West Philly school libraries, launches $16K Back-to-School campaign, West Philly Local
In Fighting for Every Black Child, Did I Betray My Own? The New York Times Magazine (Paywall)
Related: Choosing a School for My Daughter in a Segregated City (2016), The New York Times Magazine (Paywall)