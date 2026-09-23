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Hello! It’s Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.

The freshman class size at the Philadelphia High School for Girls has tripled in recent years. That’s a major success for Principal KaTiedra Argro. But it’s created a new problem: overcrowded classrooms.

The district didn’t initially budget enough staff for Girls High, which left the school in a bind. So it squeezed more than 50 students into several classes — far more than the class size limit of 33 students set by the teacher’s union contract.

As one freshman put it: “It’s overwhelming.” Read the full story here.