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Hello! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago.

Chicago education circles have been talking for months about the start of election season for school board candidates. But for me, the real start was this week.

That’s because we now know who is officially vying for a seat on the Chicago Board of Education this November. Most of the current board is running, and there are plenty of new faces among the 51 candidates.

Here’s the thing, though: This is probably not the final list. Now comes the petition challenge process, in which registered voters can challenge the signatures that candidates collected to get on the ballot.