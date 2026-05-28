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Hello! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago.

Chicago education circles have been talking for months about the start of election season for school board candidates. But for me, the real start was this week.

That’s because we now know who is officially vying for a seat on the Chicago Board of Education this November. Most of the current board is running, and there are plenty of new faces among the 51 candidates.

Here’s the thing, though: This is probably not the final list. Now comes the petition challenge process, in which registered voters can challenge the signatures that candidates collected to get on the ballot.

Got a tip or feedback? Email us here or at [email protected].

Local News

Here are the 51 people who filed to run for Chicago Board of Education

Here are the 51 people who filed to run for Chicago Board of Education

All but one current school board member is running, plus dozens of newcomers and former candidates. The Nov. 3 election will end 30 years of mayoral control of Chicago schools.

Chicago school board elections kicks off with the first day of candidate filing. Who is trying to run?

Chicago school board elections kicks off with the first day of candidate filing. Who is trying to run?

The Chicago school board election will be the first time in decades that Chicagoans will vote for all school board members, rather than being appointed by the mayor.

Around Chalkbeat

Gov. Bill Lee taps former superintendent, UT trustee for Memphis schools takeover board

Gov. Bill Lee taps former superintendent, UT trustee for Memphis schools takeover board

Tennessee’s top Republicans will appoint the new oversight board that will have sweeping authority over Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Tennessee’s largest district.

Tennessee governor signs Memphis schools takeover into law

Tennessee governor signs Memphis schools takeover into law

A nine-person board made up of Republican political appointees will now control Tennessee’s largest school district in a majority Democratic county.

Proposed Detroit district budget prioritizes pay boosts, but Vitti warns of uncertainty ahead

Proposed Detroit district budget prioritizes pay boosts, but Vitti warns of uncertainty ahead

The Detroit Public Schools Community District’s budget proposal for the 2026-27 school year maintains programs and even expands some key initiatives. But there is uncertainty beyond the next fiscal year.

What We’re Reading

Family devastated after Tilden High honor roll student fatally shot while walking to school, Chicago Sun-Times

CPS Student Detained By ICE For Months Has Returned Home, Block Club Chicago

Hyde Park Academy students sound alarm on removal of Peace Room from high school, Chicago Reader

Thumbnail image by Makiya Seminera / Chalkbeat

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