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Hello! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago.
Chicago education circles have been talking for months about the start of election season for school board candidates. But for me, the real start was this week.
That’s because we now know who is officially vying for a seat on the Chicago Board of Education this November. Most of the current board is running, and there are plenty of new faces among the 51 candidates.
Here’s the thing, though: This is probably not the final list. Now comes the petition challenge process, in which registered voters can challenge the signatures that candidates collected to get on the ballot.
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Local News
Here are the 51 people who filed to run for Chicago Board of Education
All but one current school board member is running, plus dozens of newcomers and former candidates. The Nov. 3 election will end 30 years of mayoral control of Chicago schools.
Chicago school board elections kicks off with the first day of candidate filing. Who is trying to run?
The Chicago school board election will be the first time in decades that Chicagoans will vote for all school board members, rather than being appointed by the mayor.
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What We’re Reading
Family devastated after Tilden High honor roll student fatally shot while walking to school, Chicago Sun-Times
CPS Student Detained By ICE For Months Has Returned Home, Block Club Chicago
Thumbnail image by Makiya Seminera / Chalkbeat