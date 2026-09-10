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Good morning, and happy first day of school, New York City! Mike here with a full roundup from Chalkbeat New York.

It’s an exciting and nerve-racking day for families across the five boroughs, as a new school year kicks off. Here at Chalkbeat, as we often do at the start of the school year, we’re sharing a couple of the big storylines we’ll be watching over the next ten months — the first full school year under Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the newly announced AI and screentime limits, the launch of 2-K, and big systemic challenges like enrollment decline. We also want to hear from you: What’s on your mind this school year? How was your first day of school? Let us know at [email protected].

Also today, we have a story about how some New York City teachers are talking with their students about September 11 as the 25th anniversary of the terror attacks approaches.