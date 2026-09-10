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Good morning, and happy first day of school, New York City! Mike here with a full roundup from Chalkbeat New York.

It’s an exciting and nerve-racking day for families across the five boroughs, as a new school year kicks off. Here at Chalkbeat, as we often do at the start of the school year, we’re sharing a couple of the big storylines we’ll be watching over the next ten months — the first full school year under Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the newly announced AI and screentime limits, the launch of 2-K, and big systemic challenges like enrollment decline. We also want to hear from you: What’s on your mind this school year? How was your first day of school? Let us know at [email protected].

Also today, we have a story about how some New York City teachers are talking with their students about September 11 as the 25th anniversary of the terror attacks approaches.

I also wanted to let you know about an exciting event coming up for Chalkbeat members. Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman are hosting a virtual conversation next month about two of the biggest technology debates shaping schools this year: the rapid push toward AI and the growing backlash against screen time. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat New York

Local News

7 key changes shaping NYC schools for the 2026-27 academic year

7 key changes shaping NYC schools for the 2026-27 academic year

From mandatory financial literacy and phased-out Regents to virtual OMNY cards, here are 7 changes coming to NYC public schools for the 2026-27 school year.
NYC’s new school AI ban explained: What’s changing? What’s still murky?

NYC’s new school AI ban explained: What’s changing? What’s still murky?

NYC is pausing student-facing AI and calling for screen time limits for the youngest grades. But critical implementation details remain unaddressed days before classes start.
NYC to ban student AI tools in 2-K through 8th grade and limit classroom screen time

NYC to ban student AI tools in 2-K through 8th grade and limit classroom screen time

NYC is expected to release its AI guidance for public schools on Wednesday, banning student-facing AI tools from preschool through middle school and limiting screen time.

Around Chalkbeat

As Michigan reading scores fall again, state superintendent is clear: ‘We need to improve.’

As Michigan reading scores fall again, state superintendent is clear: ‘We need to improve.’

Results of the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress, or M-STEP, show students continue to struggle with reading but they did slightly better in math at some grade levels.
Meet five of the 2027 Colorado Teacher of the Year finalists

Meet five of the 2027 Colorado Teacher of the Year finalists

The 2027 Colorado Teacher of the Year award competition received nearly 300 applications from 76 school districts. The winner will be eligible for National Teacher of the Year.
What to know from Philadelphia’s review of its English language arts curriculum

What to know from Philadelphia’s review of its English language arts curriculum

Experts recommend that the district tweak its phonics instruction for its youngest learners to improve literacy.

What We’re Reading

Hundreds of thousands NYC students go back to school Thursday. Who are they? New York Daily News (Paywall)

NYC public school students return to school this today: what to know, NBC 4

NYC students face AI ban in new school year. Implementing it will be a challenge. Gothamist

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