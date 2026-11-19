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Good morning! Alex here.

As the school year started, roughly 2,000 students entitled to yellow bus service didn’t have it. Now, more than two months into the academic year, nearly 500 students still lack assigned bus service, city officials acknowledged at a City Council hearing Wednesday.

During a rally before the hearing, families made clear that even having an assigned route and driver doesn’t guarantee smooth service. One parent described filing 25 complaints with the city’s Office of Pupil Transportation over chronically late buses.

Read more in today’s top story.

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