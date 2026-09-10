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Good morning. Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago.

Today, like many eves of 9/11, I begin to think about where I was that day in 2001: sitting at a four-person table in the back of my 6th grade classroom in Hoffman Estates, unaware of what the Twin Towers were. But when our beloved, Judge Judy-like teacher, Mrs. Boydston, somberly explained the news to us that morning, I felt immediate fear.

My next memories are of constant images of the burning towers and seeing so many “Made In USA” branded items at the store. I suddenly knew who the mayor of New York City was. The phrase “Never Forget” was used again and again, to an almost comical degree — because how could we forget?

Today’s K-12 students don’t have those memories because they weren’t born when the terrorist attacks happened, and the same goes for some early career teachers. Lots of teachers who do remember that day are charged with educating students on how those attacks reshaped the world. Amy Zimmer, the bureau chief of Chalkbeat New York, collected stories from New York City teachers on how they approach teaching about 9/11 in their classrooms.

If you’re a local teacher reading this, how do you approach the subject? What do you remember about that day? Let us know by replying here.