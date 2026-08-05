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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
Seven months after Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans to launch the city’s first program to offer free childcare for two-year-olds, regardless of their parents’ income, the first kids are signed up. The Education Department sent out offers to roughly 2,000 toddlers who will start this fall at programs in four priority areas across the city. A total of about 5,700 applied after a monthlong publicity push that included a jingle contest judged by Cardi B and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Today’s top story has more on the offers and what comes next for the program.
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Local News
2-K offers are out: 2,000 NYC toddlers get spots, 5,700 apply
The free program for 2-year-olds is a key part of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s affordability agenda. The program is expected to grow by 10,000 seats next year.
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