Seven months after Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans to launch the city’s first program to offer free childcare for two-year-olds, regardless of their parents’ income, the first kids are signed up. The Education Department sent out offers to roughly 2,000 toddlers who will start this fall at programs in four priority areas across the city. A total of about 5,700 applied after a monthlong publicity push that included a jingle contest judged by Cardi B and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Today’s top story has more on the offers and what comes next for the program.