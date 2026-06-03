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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
Applications are now open for Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s ambitious free childcare program for 2-year-olds. Our top story this morning explains who is eligible, which neighborhoods will be the first to participate, how to apply, and more.
Also, don’t miss P.S. Weekly Live, our end-of-year event featuring the student reporters behind the latest season of the podcast. Join us on June 11 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Brooklyn Public Library’s central branch — RSVP here.
Finally, as the city expands its overhaul of math instruction, I’d love to hear from elementary and middle school teachers who are transitioning to new curriculums. Drop me a line at [email protected].
Local News
NYC families can now apply for 2-K. Here’s what you need to know.
Applications launched Tuesday on MySchools for the first 2,000 2-K seats. The program is open to any child turning 2 in 2026, but the initial seats are clustered in only some neighborhoods.
RSVP for P.S. Weekly Live: NYC student reporters take the mic on June 11
Join Chalkbeat and The Bell at Brooklyn Public Library on June 11 for P.S. Weekly Live. Hear from NYC high school reporters covering the biggest issues in public education.
Around Chalkbeat
Shootings often rise in Philly when school’s out. Violence prevention groups have plans to change that.
Social media is driving youth gun violence Philadelphia even as shootings fall. This summer, adults are working to provide safe spaces and engaging activities for kids.
The red-state Democrat upending the politics of school vouchers
Auditor Rob Sand says Iowa’s voucher-like ESA program lacks oversight and diverts money from public schools. His campaign shows one way Democrats are approaching education politics.
Colorado’s ‘first public Christian school’ closes permanently
Riverstone Academy closed permanently after the last day of school this year because of changes to state law that make the school ineligible for public education funding.
What We’re Reading
Ballet Tech Gave Them Dance. Now They Give Back, New York Times