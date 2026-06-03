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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.

Applications are now open for Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s ambitious free childcare program for 2-year-olds. Our top story this morning explains who is eligible, which neighborhoods will be the first to participate, how to apply, and more.

Also, don’t miss P.S. Weekly Live, our end-of-year event featuring the student reporters behind the latest season of the podcast. Join us on June 11 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Brooklyn Public Library’s central branch — RSVP here.