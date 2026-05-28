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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

We’re excited to share today’s top story with you. To report it, our Jason Gonzales spent nine months reaching out to nearly 100 business and school district officials, students, experts, and policymakers about the impact of CareerWise Colorado's youth apprenticeship program .

CareerWise brought the Swiss model of youth apprenticeships to Colorado. The program’s initial goal was for 20,000 students to participate within 10 years.

But that hasn't happened. In fact, far from it.

The program’s challenges offer valuable lessons as bipartisan enthusiasm for on-the-job-training grows nationwide. Read more below!