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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
We’re excited to share today’s top story with you. To report it, our Jason Gonzales spent nine months reaching out to nearly 100 business and school district officials, students, experts, and policymakers about the impact of CareerWise Colorado's youth apprenticeship program.
CareerWise brought the Swiss model of youth apprenticeships to Colorado. The program’s initial goal was for 20,000 students to participate within 10 years.
But that hasn't happened. In fact, far from it.
The program’s challenges offer valuable lessons as bipartisan enthusiasm for on-the-job-training grows nationwide. Read more below!
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Local News
10 years and 16,800 students short: What went wrong with Colorado’s youth apprenticeship program?
A decade in, CareerWise Colorado’s challenges offer valuable lessons as bipartisan enthusiasm for youth apprenticeship programs grows nationwide.
Around Chalkbeat
Randi Weingarten backs crackdown on classroom technology, AI restrictions, and a tax on Big Tech
Randi Weingarten proposed banning student-facing AI, limiting screens in elementary school classrooms, and creating AI safety standards across education.
NYC Chancellor Kamar Samuels pledges stronger AI guardrails: ‘We missed the mark’
While city officials believe older students will need some exposure to AI, the Education Department is considering restricting in-school use for the youngest students.
What We’re Reading
Steamboat Springs School District, teachers union reach tentative bargaining agreement, Steamboat Pilot
On the Path to success: Program gives Cañon City students a jumpstart on a career, Cañon City Daily Record
Thumbnail image by Jimena Peck for Chalkbeat