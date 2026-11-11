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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.

More than 138,000 New York City students experienced homelessness last school year — roughly 1 in 8 public school students — including those living in shelters or doubled up with family or friends.

That’s a 10% decline year over year. But the number is roughly equivalent to the entire city of Albany and marks the 11th straight year the figure has topped 100,000.

Our top story digs into the latest numbers, including where student homelessness is concentrated.

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Local News

1 in 8 NYC students were homeless last year, advocates find

1 in 8 NYC students were homeless last year, advocates find

One in eight NYC public school students experienced homelessness last year, marking the 11th consecutive year the total topped 100,000.

Around Chalkbeat

Why grade retention may improve learning before anyone is held back

Why grade retention may improve learning before anyone is held back

Two new studies find that students who narrowly fail reading tests subsequently learn more, even though most are never held back.
Sherrill’s school choice dilemma: Funding windfall or private school vouchers?

Sherrill’s school choice dilemma: Funding windfall or private school vouchers?

New Jersey could receive millions in federal scholarship funding under Trump’s school choice program, reigniting a familiar debate over private school vouchers.

What We’re Reading

This school moves to a different beat, New York Times

NYC Ferries transforming into floating classrooms for science students in marine life initiative, New York Post

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