Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
More than 138,000 New York City students experienced homelessness last school year — roughly 1 in 8 public school students — including those living in shelters or doubled up with family or friends.
That’s a 10% decline year over year. But the number is roughly equivalent to the entire city of Albany and marks the 11th straight year the figure has topped 100,000.
Our top story digs into the latest numbers, including where student homelessness is concentrated.
Our reporters aren’t just in your inbox. They are in classrooms, school board meetings, and wherever important education decisions are made. Help us keep showing up for kids and teachers. We are looking for 100 new donors to help unlock an additional $2,000 in matching funds. Donate today.
Local News
1 in 8 NYC students were homeless last year, advocates find
Around Chalkbeat
Why grade retention may improve learning before anyone is held back
Sherrill’s school choice dilemma: Funding windfall or private school vouchers?
What We’re Reading
This school moves to a different beat, New York Times
Reply
or to participate