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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
Since chronic absenteeism spiked in New York City schools in the wake of the COVID pandemic, it’s been steadily declining year over year — until last year. The rate of students who missed at least a tenth of school stayed flat from the 2024-2025 school year to last school year, at around 33%, according to new city data released Thursday. Today’s top story looks at the state of attendance in city schools, and how officials are hoping to keep driving chronic absenteeism down.
What do you think is keeping students out of school, and what works best to improve their attendance? Let us know at [email protected].
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Local News
1 in 3 NYC students chronically absent as rates remain stubbornly high
Around Chalkbeat
Michigan chronic absenteeism falls again, but more than 1 in 4 students miss too much school
Many Philadelphia high schools offer students few class options. Will closing schools change that?
Indiana school voucher use has flipped from low-income families to more high-income families using them
What We’re Reading
Trump's Crackdown and NYC's School Bus Shortage, Lighthouse