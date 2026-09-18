Since chronic absenteeism spiked in New York City schools in the wake of the COVID pandemic, it’s been steadily declining year over year — until last year. The rate of students who missed at least a tenth of school stayed flat from the 2024-2025 school year to last school year, at around 33%, according to new city data released Thursday. Today’s top story looks at the state of attendance in city schools, and how officials are hoping to keep driving chronic absenteeism down.