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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.

Since chronic absenteeism spiked in New York City schools in the wake of the COVID pandemic, it’s been steadily declining year over year — until last year. The rate of students who missed at least a tenth of school stayed flat from the 2024-2025 school year to last school year, at around 33%, according to new city data released Thursday. Today’s top story looks at the state of attendance in city schools, and how officials are hoping to keep driving chronic absenteeism down.

What do you think is keeping students out of school, and what works best to improve their attendance? Let us know at [email protected].

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Local News

1 in 3 NYC students chronically absent as rates remain stubbornly high

1 in 3 NYC students chronically absent as rates remain stubbornly high

New York City’s chronic absenteeism rate holds steady at 33.5%, well above pre-pandemic levels. The Education Department recently overhauled its attendance regulations to address the problem.

Around Chalkbeat

Michigan chronic absenteeism falls again, but more than 1 in 4 students miss too much school

Michigan chronic absenteeism falls again, but more than 1 in 4 students miss too much school

In Michigan, students are considered chronically absent if they miss 10% of the school year, or 18 days in a 180-day year. The statewide rate was 27.2% in 2025-26.
Many Philadelphia high schools offer students few class options. Will closing schools change that?

Many Philadelphia high schools offer students few class options. Will closing schools change that?

Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington has said school closures will mean more-equitable opportunities for high schoolers.
Indiana school voucher use has flipped from low-income families to more high-income families using them

Indiana school voucher use has flipped from low-income families to more high-income families using them

Indiana’s Choice Scholarship program reached 80,000 students in 2025–26, with more vouchers going to families making over $100,000 while low-income participation dropped.

What We’re Reading

Trump's Crackdown and NYC's School Bus Shortage, Lighthouse

Lawmakers want to modernize NYC school bus contracts amid driver shortage, CBS New York

School bus crashes into Brooklyn building; no kids on board, NBC News

New York Must Not Abandon Regents Exams Without a Better Measure of Readiness, The 74 (Opinion)

Staten Island dominates NYC’s high school bowling scene. We witnessed why. Gothamist

New 876-Seat High School Opens In Jamaica: What To Know, Patch

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