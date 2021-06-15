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Adeel Khan says special education teachers can do their jobs better if they use AI to draft IEPs. And he responds to concerns that AI can’t be a math tutor and is used as a shortcut for students.
Nov 6, 2025
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9 min read
The cheating problem isn’t going away. More teachers will use AI as an assistant. But AI won't be a supertutor.
Nov 4, 2025
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9 min read
Margaret Spellings, who led the department under George W. Bush, says scrapping it would be "inefficient."
Oct 30, 2025
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8 min read